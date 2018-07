The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the amendments adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the Law of Ukraine On Establishment Of Higher Anticorruption Court.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the IMF.

The Fund notes that as soon as the amendments take effect the Anticorruption Court framework will start corresponding to the Ukraine's obligations under the IMF program.

At the same time, the settlement of the Anticorruption Court issue is not enough to receive the next tranche from the IMF.

Other issues including gas prices and state budget are still under consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, On June 21, the Verkhovna Rada established the Higher Anticorruption Court.