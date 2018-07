The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has canceled the house arrest of Magomed-Amin Saitov, who is suspected of attacking Member of Parliament Mustafa Nayem of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction.

Nayem’s brother Masi announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court has ordered release on personal recognizance as the preventive measure to be taken against suspect Saitov Magomed-Amin Arbuyevych," he wrote.

The court rejected a request by the prosecutor's office to extend Saitov’s house arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal decided on June 5 to uphold the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to place another suspect in the attack on Nayem under round-the-clock house arrest.