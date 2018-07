NACB's Auditor Zhebrivskyi To Resign If Rada Fails To Adopt Before October Law Regulating Work Of Commission F

Pavlo Zhebrivskyi, a member of the commission for assessment of work of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB), intends to resign if the Verkhovna Rada fails to adopt a law regulating the work of the commission before October 2018.

He announced this during a roundtable, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says the law on the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine does not properly regulate the work of the commission.

"We do not understand which rights we have and what our duties are, and which consequences will be for the NACB in case they do not allow our presence during procedures, whether there must be executive support service," he said.

He says members of the commission have drafted a bill and sent to the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Zhebrivskyi believes that a parliamentary committee will facilitate consideration of the bill at the parliament in September.

"If there is no law by the end of September, I personally is going to resign," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in June 2018, Pavlo Zhebrivskyi announced that the audit of the work of the NACB will be held in October-December 2018.

On June 19, 2018, President Petro Poroshenko appointed Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as an auditor of the NACB