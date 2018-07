ATO Veteran Ulianov Sets Himself On Fire Outside Defense Ministry In Protest Against Dismissal

Serhii Ualianov, a veteran of the antiterrorist operation (ATO), set himself on fire outside the Defense Ministry in protest against his dismissal allegedly with numerous violations in 2016.

ZIK television channel broadcasted the protest action live, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The protest action began at 10 a.m. outside the entrance of the Defense Ministry.

The fire was extinguished immediately with help of a fire extinguisher.

Serhii Ualianov had announced his action on his Facebook page.

"Attention! A soldier of the JFO of the Ukrainian armed forces announces a self-immolation outside the Defense Ministry of Ukraine!" he wrote.

He states that he and a group of his colleagues were dismissed from the armed forces with numerous violations.

"Fore more than two years the servicemen cannot resign legally from the armed forces and get medical assistance, live decent life and work!" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Services for war veterans and participants in the antiterrorist operation calls for primary psychologic testing of servicemen at military enlistment offices.