The Financial Stability Board notes the necessity for resumption of active cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 20, the Board had a meeting with the participation of Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii, Acting Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova, Head of the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market Tymur Khromayev, Chairperson of the National Commission for Regulation of Financial Services Markets Ihor Pashko; CEO of the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) Kostiantyn Vorushylin, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Kateryna Rozhkova, Deputy Finance Minister Yurii Heletii and other representatives of the said institutions.

According to the report, any delay in resumption of the cooperation with the IMF would be a crucial risk for the financial stability.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU expects another tranche worth about USD 2 billion from the IMF in 2018.