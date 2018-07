Ukraine has welcomed the Crimea Declaration passed by the United States and not recognizing the annexation of the peninsula by the Russian Federation.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Declaration reaffirms U.S. respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As well as it was pronounced in the Welles Declaration of 1940, the United States consistently supports the fundamental principle of the international law ex injuria jus non oritur.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after a meeting with President of the United States Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on July 12, President Petro Poroshenko expressed his confidence that the United States would never recognize Crimea to be a Russian territory.