NACB, SACPO Investigate Bonus Of Naftogaz CEO Kobolev For Victory Over Gazprom At Stockholm Arbitration

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have launched investigation on fact of payment of big bonuses to CEO Andrii Kobolev and other officials of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company for victory over Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (Sweden).

A source in the NACB announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"A criminal case has been registered. The case is on the fact… Kobolev and other officials who have received bonuses are involved in the case," the source said.

The case has been instituted on Article 364 (power abuse) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the payment of bonuses to Naftogaz of Ukraine’s management for the company’s victory in its dispute with the Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

According to media reports, the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine decided in late May to pay bonuses to the company’s management for the company’s victory in its dispute with Gazprom over a contract for transit of natural gas at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

The approved amount of bonuses equals 1% of the amount awarded by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

This corresponds to bonuses totaling USD 45.6 million.