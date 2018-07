The Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing, and Utility Services of Ukraine says the crisis with supplies of liquid chlorine to utilities has been fixed.

The press service of the ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today the situation with provision of water supplying companies with liquid chlorine is controllable. No crisis is possible now. In Ukraine several water supplying companies use liquid chlorine from Romania," reads the statement.

The statement reads that there will be supplies of liquid chlorine from Uzbekistan.

The statement also reads that the DniproAzot chemical plant has resumed the operation of workshops producing liquid chlorine and Kharkiv has received the first tank with liquid chlorine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the DniproAzot chemical plant in Dnipropetrovsk region loaded the first batch of liquid chlorine after the resumption of its production. The first batch of liquid chlorine was delivered to Kharkiv.

On July 20, 2018, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing, and Utility Services Hennadii Zubko said DniproAzot chemical plant, which is a major producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizer, had resumed production of liquid chlorine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an investigation against DniproAzot officials for illegally suspending production of chlorine.

The company suspended production on June 15.