Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger will pay a visit to Donbas on July 27.

Press service of the OSCE has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mr. Greminger will hold a press-briefing in Kramatorsk on Friday, July 27," the statement says.

Within the framework of the visit, Mr. Greminger will inform about the role and activity of the OSCE in Ukraine and abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson / Ukraine's Envoy to Subgroup for Humanitarian Matters of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Iryna Heraschenko, said that OSCE coordinator for humanitarian affairs Toni Frisch intended to visit prisons in the temporarily occupied territories early in September.