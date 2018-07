The Investigation Committee of Russia has accused in absentia Ukrainian politician Anatolii Hrytsenko, a former defense minister of Ukraine, of what it sees as public calls for committing terrorist attacks on railways in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The press service of the Investigation Committee of Russia announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within a criminal case on public calls of former Defense Minister of Ukraine Anatolii Hrytsenko for terrorist activities in the territory of Moscow and Taganrog on the air of the 112 Ukraine television channel on July 2, 2017, the Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigation Committee of Russia has uncovered another episode of his criminal activities," reads the statement.

The statement reads that Hrytsenko was involved in a similar crime during an on-line conference broadcasted by the Studio 1+1 television and radio company on July 16, 2014.

According to the statement, Hrytsenko called for derailing trains in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Investigation Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case against Hrytsenko under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

