Poroshenko Signs Law To Cancel Taxation Of Alimony From Nonresident Parents

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a law to cancel taxation of alimony from nonresident parents.

Law No.8295 is available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law introduces amendments to the Tax Code.

In the wording of the law prepared for the second reading there appeared an amendment releasing imported equipment for the renewable energy sector from VAT until 2020.

According to media reports, the amendment would save the DTEK Energy of Rinat Akhmetov UAH 3 billion.

The law was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada without this amendment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine banned alienation of property of alimony debtors, and introduced automatic arrest of their funds.