Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Signs Contract With Naftogaz To Render Legal Services In Foreign Jurisdictions

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, an international law firm, has signed a contract with the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company to render legal services on provision of interests in foreign jurisdictions.

This is said in the tender documents of Naftogaz published in the ProZorro electronic system of public procurements, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer won the tender of Naftogaz with a bid worth UAH 30.699 million.

Participating in the auction was White & Case (Europe) LLP.

The period for rendering services expires on July 1, 2020.

The agreement was concluded on July 24, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in 2017, it was announced that Naftogaz of Ukraine planned to place eurobonds in 2018.

According to Bloomberg, which cited Naftogaz commercial director Yurii Vitrenko, the national company planned to place eurobonds for USD 1 billion.