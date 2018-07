Hungary To Supply 15 Tons Of Liquid Chlorine To Enterprises In Zakarpattia Region As Humanitarian Aid

The government of Hungary intends to deliver 15 tons of liquid chlorine to utilities in Zakarpattia region as humanitarian aid.

The Zakarpattia regional state administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that 15 tons of liquid chlorine will be enough for one month and a half.

According to the statement, 3 tons of liquid chlorine has been delivered to the municipal company of Uzhgorod.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, 2018, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Regional Development, Construction, and Housing, and Utility Services Hennadii Zubko said DniproAzot chemical plant (Dniprodzerzhynsk, Dnipropetrovsk region), which is a major producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizer, had resumed production of liquid chlorine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an investigation against DniproAzot officials for illegally suspending production of chlorine.

The company suspended production on June 15.

According to Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinin (independent), the shutdown of the plant could lead to a collapse in supply of drinking water, since DniproAzot is the only producer of liquid chlorine in the country.