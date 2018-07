Azerbaijan has refused to extradite Magomed-Amin Saitov, who is suspected of attacking Member of Parliament Mustafa Nayem of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, to Ukraine.

Deputy Prosecutor General Yevhen Yenin announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has refused to extradite the offender, citing a number of reasons, including those related to assessment of Nayem's behavior by the Azerbaijani authorities," he wrote.

According to Yenin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has done everything possible to detain Saitov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a group of Chechens attacked Nayem in downtown Kyiv on April 30.

The police have detained three suspects in the attack. However, Saitov flew to Baku (Azerbaijan).