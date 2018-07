Oksana Shachko, a co-founder of the Femen feminist protest movement, has committed suicide in Paris (France).

Femen co-founder Hanna Hutsol announced this on the 112 Ukraine television channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Hutsol, friends found Shachko hanged in her apartment.

"They could not find her for three days. The last time they saw her was at a party, where she left them and did not keep in touch. Last night, they decided to go to her apartment, broke down the door, and found her hung. According to them, there was a note, but we do not yet understand what exactly was written there. Police took the body away in the evening and there are currently no results. Preliminarily - suicide," said Hutsol.

Femen co-founder Oleksandr Shevchenko, earlier media reports stated that Shachko was last seen on Friday, July 20, and that her body was found on July 23. However, the exact date of death is still unknown.

According to Shevchenko, Shachko left a suicide note in English stating, "You are all fake."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, police officers found a grenade and a pistol during a search of Femen’s office in Kyiv in August 2013.