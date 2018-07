The National Police of Ukraine has commenced the Migrant special operation to fight foreign criminals.

The press service of the National Police announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have analyzed the situation with illegal migrants and we have serious questions. For this reason we are conducting the Migrant preventive operation to fix the situation," the press service quoted Deputy Interior Minister Serhii Yarovyi as saying.

The aim of the operation is to uncover and stop criminal activities of foreigners who have come to Ukraine to commit crimes.

The preventive measures will last until the end of summer.

Forces of the State Migration Service and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will be engaged in the operation too.

The statement reads that there are plans to hold joint special exercises of the National Police, the State Migration Service, the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Situations Service, and the National Guard.

The statement reads that foreign citizens committed close to 1,500 crimes in the first six months of 2018.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have uncovered more than 100 groups of more than 500 illegal migrants this year.

The statement reads that 392 foreigners have been handed notices of suspicion this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Migration Service has invited a repeat tender to procure services of tourist agencies on deportation of 116 illegal migrants for UAH 1 million.