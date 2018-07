Court Lifts Arrest From House, 2 Land Plots Of Ex-Acting Prime Minister Arbuzov's Father

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has lifted arrest from a residential house and two land plots belonging to father of former acting prime minister / former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, Serhii Arbuzov.

This is said in the data provided by the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The said real estate was arrested in February 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, a European Union court abolished the sanctions against Arbuzov.