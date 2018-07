Irpin Mayor Karpliuk Decides To Resign August 2 To Prepare For Parliamentary Election In 2019

Chairperson of the Irpin Town Council (Kyiv region) Volodymyr Karpliuk has decided to resign from August 2 to prepare for parliamentary election in fall 2019.

Karpliuk has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He states that his major task will be the support for the town of Irpin at the state level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017, the prosecutor's office of Kyiv region served Karpliuk with charge papers accusing him of establishment of a criminal organization, embezzlement of property and document forgery.