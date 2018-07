NBU Revises Rules For Calculating Official Hryvnia Exchange Rate, Changes Time Of Its Publication

The National Bank of Ukraine has revised the rules for calculating the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar and changes the time of publication of the exchange rate.

The National Bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the NBU Board endorsed resolution No.80 of July 19, which will take effect on August 1, 2018.

The resolution envisages that the official exchange rate of the hryvnia will be calculated on the ground of information about all deals on the terms TOD, TOM, SPOT concluded by the banks in the interbank forex market of Ukraine with other banks and the National Bank of Ukraine until 3.30 p.m. of the day of calculation.

The calculation of the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar will be performed as average weighted on all deals left after removal of deals that differ the most from the arithmetic mean exchange rate.

The National Bank of Ukraine will publish the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar on its website no later than 4 p.m.

The new principles of the calculation of the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar also foresee a reserve mechanism of calculation for certain cases.

There is no reserve mechanism of calculation of the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar at present.

The rules of calculation of the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against other currencies have not changed.

The National Bank of Ukraine will also calculate daily reference rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar which will be published on the website of the NBU no later than 12.30 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at present the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar is calculated as average weighted on all deals in the interbank forex market.