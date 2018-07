The health of jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov is satisfactory.

The press service of the Russian Presidential Council on Development of Civil Society and Human Rights announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the council received information about the health of Sentsov, who is serving a sentence at the correctional colony No. 18 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, from the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.

"Convict Sentzov O. G., who has voluntarily refused to eat, is under constant dynamic supervision by the medical staff of the institution where he is serving his sentence. Sentsov O. G. is examined daily by the institution’s medical staff and clinical and laboratory tests are performed," the statement said.

According to the statement, Sentsov has been prescribed therapy aimed at maintaining the basic functions of his body's organs and systems and preventing development of complications, and he is undergoing this therapy.

Besides, cases of Sentsov refusing medical assistance and therapy have not been registered.

"His health condition is assessed as satisfactory," the statement said.

The council’s Chairman Mikhail Fedotov sent relevant information to the Ukrainian parliament’s Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova.

Denisova wrote on her Facebook page that she received a letter from Fedotov.

"I spent the whole day holding talks and checking information about the alleged death of Oleh. The office of the Russian commissioner denied this information in the morning, but it refused to provide any written evidence. The human rights commissioner in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District also refused. Only now have I received a letter from the chairman of the Presidential Council on Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Mikhail Fedotov," Denisova wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Britain has expressed concerned about the deteriorating health of three Ukrainian political prisoners: filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, activist Volodymyr Balukh, and Crimean Tatar human rights activist Emir-Usain Kuku.