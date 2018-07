Serhii Horbatiuk, the former head of the Department of Special Investigations at the Prosecutor General’s Office, has applied to the Prosecutor General’s Office for appointment as the head of the newly created Special Investigations Unit.

A source within the Prosecutor General's Office disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

Besides, Horbatiuk’s deputies and all the investigators that worked under him have applied for appointment to positions in the new Special Investigations Unit.

"He, his deputies, and all investigators have written [applications]," the source said.

According to him, prosecutors transferring from the Special Investigations Department to the Procedural Management Department have also submitted the relevant applications and the orders on their transfer have already been signed.

Orders on appointment of Horbatiuk and the investigators are being prepared.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko abolished the PGO’s Special Investigations Department on July 11 and created a special investigation unit instead.

In total, Lutsenko signed an order abolishing four independent structural units of the Prosecutor General's Office: the Department for Investigation of Especially Important Economic Cases; the Special Investigations Department; the Office for Investigation of Crimes Committed by Criminal Organizations; the Office for Procedural Management of Criminal Proceedings at the Department for Investigation of Crimes Committed by Criminal Organizations.