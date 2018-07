Poroshenko Appoints Consul General In Rostov-On-Don Moskalenko To Replace Baltazhi As Ambassador To Bulgaria

President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Ukraine’s Consul General in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) Vitalii Moskalenko as the country’s ambassador to Bulgaria, replacing Mykola Baltazhi.

This is stated in the presidential decrees No. 201 and No. 202 dated July 13, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Former president Viktor Yanukovych appointed Baltazhi as Ukraine’s ambassador to Bulgaria in March 2011.

Several diplomatic sources have confirmed to the Ukrainian News Agency that this decree appointed the consul in Rostov as the ambassador to Bulgaria and not his namesake.

General consuls are appointed and dismissed by the minister of foreign affairs.

The Ukrainian News Agency’s sources were unable to predict when a new Ukrainian consul in Rostov will be appointed and who might be appointed to the post.

Moskalenko, 62, joined the diplomatic service in 1993. He held the post of first secretary at the Ukrainian embassy in Bulgaria from 1994 to 1998.

He also served as Ukraine's ambassador to Macedonia, an adviser at the Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia, and the head of Ukraine’s diplomatic mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He was appointed as Ukraine’s consul general in Rostov-on-Don in 2011.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko relieved Volodymyr Yelchenko of the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to Russia in December 2015. He has not appointed a new ambassador.