NACB Appeals Against SACPO’s Decision To Close Case Against Avakov's Son, Ex-Deputy Interior Minister Chebotar

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has appealed against the decision by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to close the criminal proceedings against Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov’s son Oleksandr and former Deputy Interior Affairs Minister Serhii Chebotar.

A source within the NACB disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We have appealed against the closure of the case," he said.

According to him, the appeal was filed with the SACPO’s head Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

He will have three days to consider this appeal.

The source did not provide further details.

Ukrainian News Agency has not yet been able to obtain official confirmation of the appeal from the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO closed the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Avakov and Chebotar on July 10 due to lack of evidence of their guilt.

They were suspected of embezzling funds during purchase of backpacks for the National Guard by the Interior Affairs Ministry.