The period of detention of Member of Parliament Nadyia Savchenko (independent) has expired.

Savchenko’s lawyer Andrii Levkovets announced this at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The period of detention of Nadia Savchenko has ended," he said.

Levkovets stressed that Savchenko’s detention was extended until July 13 inclusive, and that the period of her detention would end at the end of the court’s working day, i.e. at 03:45 p.m.

Savchenko’s defense team is insisting that she should be released.

After that, prosecutors will be able to file a petition for her re-arrest.

Savchenko’s lawyers also told the court that they have appealed to the Kyiv Appeal Court to transfer the prosecutor's petition to extend their client’s arrest to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv.

In connection with this, the lawyers petitioned the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to postpone consideration of the petition to extend her arrest to the evening of July 17 or July 18.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv was on recess as of 04:40 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv upheld Savchenko’s arrest on June 22.