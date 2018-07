The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) is concerned by the night meeting between the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Artem Sytnik, and President Petro Poroshenko at Poroshenko estate in Kozyn (Kyiv region).

Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi announced this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Can the Anti-Corruption Court be discussed [at the president's house] at night? I do not talk about the Anti-Corruption Court at home. Anti-corruption fight at night? It is fraud and deception of your own people," he said.

Kholodnytskyi criticized Sytnik for visiting Poroshenko over the issue of the Anti-Corruption Court.

"On what grounds can the director of an investigative organ discuss the creation of an organ of the judicial branch of government? This amounts to direct pressure on the organ. What kind of independence can there be when an investigative body draws conclusions about the anti-corruption nature of a judicial body that should consider its cases. He should focus on investigating cases and not verbiage. SACPO officials are concerned about the latest events and television programs because we are seeing that key cases are not being investigated. We are seeing that our instructions to the NACB are not being implemented. Let us make unpopular decisions, but they will be made in accordance with the law and only the law," Kholodnytskyi said.

Earlier, mass reports showed Sytnik visiting Poroshenko's house in Kozyn at night.

Sytnik said that he only discussed the Anti-Corruption Court with the head of state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sytnik has confirmed that he met with Member of Parliament Oleksandr Hranovskyi (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) to discuss the law on the Anti-Corruption Court.