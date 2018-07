Rada Decides To Send All Cases To Anti-Corruption Court After It Begins Operation

The parliament has decided to send all cases that fall under the jurisdiction of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court to the court after it commences operations.

The relevant draft law (No. 7441) was approved by 254 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament thus amended the appeal provisions of the law "On the Higher Anti-Corruption Court."

The parliament established that criminal proceedings involving crimes that fall under the jurisdiction of the Anti-Corruption Court and judicial reviews in courts of first instance and appeal courts that are to be transferred to the Anti-Corruption Court for consideration if the reviews have not been completed before the court commences operation.

In addition, the parliament established that the Appeals Chamber of the Anti-Corruption Court will be able to consider decisions that this court and other courts of first instance make before the Anti-Corruption Court begins operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Monetary Fund is waiting for adoption of amendments to the law on the "Higher Anti-Corruption Court" and the Cabinet of Ministers’ actions on gas prices and the state budget before disbursing a loan tranche to Ukraine.

The parliament established the Higher Anti-Corruption Court on June 21.