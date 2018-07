Vasyl Krychun, a prosecutor at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), unlawfully returned material evidence to Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov’s son Oleksandr and former Deputy Interior Affairs Minister Serhii Chebotar.

A representative of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the SACPO prosecutor interrogated people involved in the criminal proceedings on July 9 and closed the case on July 10 without informing the NACB about it.

"The prosecutor ordered transfer of material evidence to former suspects in the criminal proceedings," the NACB detective said.

According to him, this decision is illegal because such a decision should be made by a court and not by a prosecutor.

The representative expressed surprised at the actions of the SACPO prosecutor.

"He agreed to send the case to court on June 20... That is, he had one position on June 20 and a radically different one on July 10," he said.

The NACB is not ruling out an appeal against the actions of prosecutor Krychun after examining the decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO closed the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Avakov and Chebotar on July 10 due to lack of evidence of their guilt.

They were suspected of embezzling funds during purchase of backpacks for the National Guard by the Interior Affairs Ministry.