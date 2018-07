NBU Expecting 25% Higher Prices For Gas And Utilities In 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine expects the prices for gas and housing and public utility services to rise by 25% in 2018.

NBU Deputy Head Dmytro Solohub said this at a press conference.

He added that the NBU expects the prices for the said services to rise 15% in 2019.

