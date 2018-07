NBU Worsens Forecast Of Ukraine's Placement Of Eurobonds From USD 2.5 Billion To USD 1.5 Billion In 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) worsened the forecast of Ukraine's placement of Eurobonds from USD 2.5 billion to USD 1.5 billion in 2018.

The deputy head of the NBU Dmytro Solohub announced this during the press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We lowered the forecast (on reserves) by a billion dollars... The main reason is we expect Ukraine to place Eurobonds for USD 1.5 billion," he said.

At the same time, Solohub added that the state of international markets shows that it has become more difficult to raise funds.

"That's why we changed this forecast," the representative of the NBU added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank worsened the forecast of international reserves in 2018 from USD 21.6 billion to USD 20.7 billion, in 2019 - from USD 19.1 billion to USD 18.8 billion.