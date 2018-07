NBU Retains Outlook For Inflation At 8.9% For Late 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine has retained its outlook for inflation at 8.9% for late 2018.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the outlook for inflation for 2019 was also retained at 5.8% and for 2020 at 5%.

At the same time, the central bank retained the outlook for the gross domestic product growth at 3.4% for 2018, and raised it from 2.5% to 2.9% for 2019.

In 2020, the NBU expects Ukraine's economy to grow by 2.9%.

The nominal GDP is expected to make UAH 3,460 billion in 2018 as against the earlier expected UAH 3,451 million.

In 2019, the indicator is expected to be UAH 3,845 billion as against earlier expected UAH 3,842 billion, and UAH 4,188 billion in 2020.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the annual inflation in June made 9.9% which was lower the indicator expected by the central bank.