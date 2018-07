The National Bank of Ukraine has raised the discount rate by 0.5 percentage points to 17.5%.

The central bank has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in June 2018, the consumer inflation slowed down significantly to 9.9%.

That happened thanks to considerable increase in supply of foodstuffs following favorable weather conditions and growth in imports.

In June, core inflation also slowed down to 9% year over year and was lower than expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since March 4, 2015, the NBU has raised the discount rate from 19.5% to 30%.

Later, the central bank has retained the discount rate at the level of 30% several times.

On August 28, 2015, the NBU reduced the discount rate to 27%, and on September 25, 2015 - to 22%.

Since April 22, 2016, the National Bank has reduced the discount rate from 22% to 19%, on May 27, 2016 - from 19% to 18%, on June 24 - from 18% to 16.5%.

On July 29, 2016, the NBU reduced its discount rate from 16.5% to 15.5%, from September 16, 2016 - from 15.5% to 15%.

On October 28, 2016, NBU reduced discount rate from 15% to 14%, and in December 2016 and January 2017 - retained at 14%, in April 2017 - reduced to 13%, in May 2017 - reduced to 12.5% in October - increased to 13.5%, in December 2017 - to 14.5%, in January - to 16%, in March 2018 - to 17%.