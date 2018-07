NATO Calling On Ukraine To Fulfill Venice Commission's Recommendations On Education Law

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) calls on Ukraine to fully implement the recommendations of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) on the new wording of the Law of Ukraine On Education.

This is said in a statement by Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, after a meeting of the NATO council will Ukraine and Georgia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the allies expects further progress from Ukraine in implementation of other reforms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungary expected to solve the language terms conflict with Ukraine before the NATO summit in July 2018.