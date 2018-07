The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) calls on the Russian Federation to release Ukrainian hostages and political prisoners.

This is said in a statement by Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, after a meeting of the NATO council will Ukraine and Georgia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stoltenberg also noted additional threats to independence of Ukraine due to ongoing militarization of Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov by the Russian Federation.

He said that the leaders have condemned construction and opening of the bridge across the Kerch Strait having called it another violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has called on Ukraine to fulfill the provisions of the Law of Ukraine On National Security to bring its security and defense in line with the Euro-Atlantic standards.