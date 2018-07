Economy Ministry Expects Electric Energy Tariffs For Population To Grow By 25% In 2019-2021

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry expects electric energy tariffs for the population to rise by 25% in 2019, 25% in 2020, and 25% in 2021.

This is said in the draft executive order of the Ukrainian Government on the outlook for socioeconomic development for 2019-2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Economy Ministry admits the possible of deviations from the outlook for 2019-2021 of -/+5 p.p.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economy Ministry expects the tariffs for telecommunication services to rise by 8.3% in 2018, and by 6.9% in 2019.

Besides, the ministry expects the tariffs for common telecommunication services to rise by 5.9% in 2020 and 5.9% in 2021.

The ministry expects that in 2018, the tariffs for universal postal services will rise by 16%, by 10.8% in 2019, by 6% in 2020, and by 6.4% in 2021.

The ministry expects the growth in tariffs for transportation of passengers, baggage and freights of 25% in 2018, and 25% in 2019.

The Economy Ministry admits the possible of deviations from the outlook for 2018-2020 of -/+3 p.p.

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine expects ceiling prices for natural gas for the population to grow by 18% in 2018, 5-8% depending on the situation in 2019 and 14% in 2020.

The Economy Ministry admits possible deviations of 3 p.p. from the outlook for 2018-2020.

In 2021, the Economy Ministry does not expect any gas prices growth.

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended for the period of two months (until August 1, 2018) the force of the Executive Order 187 on special obligations on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and regional gas distribution companies to supply natural gas to the population and municipal heating enterprises at old prices.