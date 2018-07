Court Extends Arrest Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Until September 13

The Kherson city court extended the arrest of the director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kyrylo Vyshynskyi until September 13.

The Deputy Prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Ihor Ponochovnyi wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The suspect will be in custody until September 13," he said.

The prosecutor noted that on Wednesday, July 11, the court granted the petition of the investigation to extend the preventive measure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, the Prosecutor General's Office has served Vyshynskyi with illegal possession of weapons.

The Kherson city court arrested Vyshynskyi until July 13 on suspicion of the state treason.