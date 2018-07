Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has abolished the Special Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Lutsenko signed an order on organizational changes in the Prosecutor General's Office on Wednesday.

These changes are aimed at separating the functions of the structural units in charge of performing pre-trial investigations and procedural management of pre-trial investigations in the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office has taken the head of its Special Investigations Department, Serhii Horbatiuk, off staff.

Horbatiuk announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I am not on the staff, i.e. I am in the PGO but the post of ‘head of the Special Investigations Department’ no longer exists," he said.

According to him, he plans to appeal against Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko’s decision to abolish the Special Investigations Department.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office earlier denied claims that a commission attempted to perform an unscheduled inspection of the operations of the Special Investigations Department with the aim of finding a reason to dismiss the department’s head Serhii Horbatiuk.

Horbatiuk earlier accused Lutsenko of discrediting the prosecutor's office through his actions.