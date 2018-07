President Petro Poroshenko will hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and possibly hold a meeting with United States President Donald Trump during the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that will take place in Brussels (Belgium) on July 12.

This is stated in the Ukrainian News Agency’s publication "Ukraine’s European Week on the Eve of Trump's Meeting with Putin. Expectations and Fears."

"In addition to a joint meeting of the leaders of NATO member countries, bilateral meetings are also important for Ukraine at the summit. According to the information obtained by the agency, Petro Poroshenko has more than 10 of them planned. In particular, he is expected to meet with Emmanuel Macron (France is one of Ukraine’s partners in the ‘Normandy format’) and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte (primarily to discuss the progress of the case involving the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight in Donetsk region on July 17, 2014)," the publication states.

Besides, a meeting between Poroshenko and Trump is possible. However, diplomats are neither confirming nor denying that such a meeting has been organized.

"Of course, high-level meetings are being planned… Ukraine has not received any official rejection of its requests, but we will not inflate rumors or generate excessive expectations," a source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has wished United States President Donald Trump success at his summit with Putin, which will be held in Helsinki (Finland) on July 16, and said that a "doing nothing on Ukraine without Ukraine" approach has been agreed.

The European Council’s President Donald Tusk expects Trump to discuss the need to free Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia at his summit with Putin in Helsinki on July 16.