The new Supreme Court has banned 12 judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine (aka 'old' Supreme Court) from entering the court's residence, the Klov Palace [Klovskyi Palats] in Kyiv.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from 'Acting Chairperson' of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vasyl Humeniuk

"We are not let into the building," he said.

He also noted that the administration of the new Supreme Court had banned the judges from the previous composition of the court from visiting the Klov Palace.

'Acting Chairperson' of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vasyl Humeniuk, states that the police was called as 12 judges and 130 employees of the 'old' Supreme Court were not let into the building of the Klov Palace.

"We have called the police twice already as there is an attempt to seize the constitutional institution," Humeniuk said.

According to him, the guards of the Supreme Court do not let Supreme Court judges and employees into the Klov Palace in violation of the law.

Humeniuk considers such an act as a crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the old Supreme Court considers its abolition as a criminal offense, and it is demanding that the Prosecutor General's Office open criminal proceedings.

The new Supreme Court began operation on December 15, 2017, but 12 judges of the old Supreme Court consider this illegal and deny that the old Supreme Court has been abolished.

The head of the new Supreme Court, Valentyna Danyshevska, has admitted the existence of two identical legal entities, but she emphasizes that only the new Supreme Court administers justice.