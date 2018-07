The deputy chairperson of the mayor of Dnipro, Mykhailo Lysenko, said that the city will have enough chlorine reserves for 12 days.

He announced this to journalists on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Many water service companies of Ukraine have already faced the problem of discontinued supplies. We have just finished an extended meeting of the Commission for the Prevention of Emergencies, which was attended by all the heads of the specialized divisions and Dniprovodokanal reported on the situation. The only option is to purchase chlorine abroad," he said.

It is reported that Dniprovodokanal in the near future will purchase chlorine of foreign production for UAH 4 million.

Lysenko added that the purchase of chlorine abroad will not significantly affect the tariffs, since in comparison with other components of the tariff, the cost of chlorine has the minimum share.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyivvodokanal utility enterprise, the main supplier of water in Kyiv, states that the centralized drinking water supply in Ukraine is under threat because of the lack of chlorine reserves for disinfection.