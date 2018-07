U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch: No Change To U.S. Policy Of Not Recognizing Russia's Annexation Of Crimea

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch does not foresee changes to the United States’ policy of not recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Yovanovitch stated this during discussion of the topic "What Should be Expected from the 2018 NATO Summit?" at the Kyiv Security Forum, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We view Crimea as part of Ukraine and no changes to this policy are not planned. It is very important to look at what the United States is doing: we are supporting Ukraine in various areas, including on the Crimean issue and security issues," Yovanovitch said.

According to her, the United States has provided Ukraine USD 1.1 billion for security for equipment and training.

The ambassador added that the United States helps to provide the necessary training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with Canada and the United Kingdom.

"It is brave Ukrainian soldiers who should be given credit for defending the country in the east, but American-Canadian-British aid has also played its role in the past few years," Yovanovitch said.

According to recent Western media reports, United States President Donald Trump said that Crimea was Russian because its residents speak Russian during the recent G7 (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Parliament Speaker Andrii Parubiy has expressed confidence that the United States’ position on Ukraine will not change after Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki (Finland) on July 16.