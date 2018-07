The State Border Guard Service (SBGS) has denied a British journalist working for a Russian television channel entry to Ukraine for visiting Crimea and banned him from entering the country for 3 years.

The State Border Guard Service’s spokesperson Oleh Slobodian announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"British citizen John Graham was found at the Boryspil airport during the processing of a flight from London today. It turns out that the man works as a journalist and the host … on a Russian TV channel. During customs control, it was established that this person violated the rules for entry/exit to/from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea," Slobodian wrote.

He confirmed during an interview that he visited Crimea in the period of September-October 2015.

He was denied entry to Ukraine.

He was also banned from entering Ukraine for a period of three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, border guards recently denied a British journalist working for the Russia Today television channel entry to Ukraine.