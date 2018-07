The Special Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) states that former adviser of former president Viktor Yanukovych, Paul Manafort, might be prosecuted in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Department Head Serhii Horbatiuk.

At the same time, he noted that Manafort had noted been served with charge papers.

The PGO continues checking records in the black ledger of the Party of Regions in order to find out what actions Manafort really took during the period of advising Yanukovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 15, a court in Washington (the United States) arrested Manafort on suspicion of illegal lobbying of Ukrainian politicians' interested in the United States.