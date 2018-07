The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation did not provide the promised assistance in investigating "Maidan" cases.

Serhii Horbatiuk, the head of the Special Investigations Department of Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), announced this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There were offers of assistance from the FBI at the initial stage of the investigation... They said they would help and we sent them requests to do something, but it did not result in anything significant. Well, there are no problems because it is not their duty," Horbatiuk said.

According to him, the FBI promised to assist in investigating "Maidan" cases and cases of corruption among former government officials.

Horbatiuk also said that he has no contacts with the embassy of the United States and that he has never even been there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office intends to send documents relating to former President Viktor Yanukovych’s former adviser Paul Manafort to the FBI if it receives such a request.