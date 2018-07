Prosecutor's Office Asking Court To Extend Arrest Of Ria Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi

The prosecutor's office asks a court to extend the arrest of director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kyrylo Vyshynskyi.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vyshynskyi is suspected of a crime under Section 1 of Article 111 (high treason) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, the Prosecutor General's Office has served the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency’s Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi with illegal possession of weapons.