In June 2018, consumer prices did not change.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in June, foodstuff and soft drinks prices fell by 0.5%, prices for clothes and footwear decreased by 2.4%, cost of housing-public utility services rose by 0.3%, health care services increased in cost by 0.1% and cost of education rose by 0.5%.

In June 2018, consumer prices rose by 9.9% over June 2017.

Inflation in the first six months of 2018 made 4.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, consumer prices did not change. in January-May rose by 4.4%.

In 2017, inflation was 13.7%; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2018 expects inflation of 9%.