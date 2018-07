Interpol Refuses To Issue Red Notice For Businessman Dyminskyi On Suspicion Of Involvement In Fatal Road Accid

The Interpol has refused to issue a Red Notice for businessman Petro Dyminskyi, who is the president of the Karpaty Lviv football club, on suspicion of involvement in a fatal traffic accident.

Dyminskyi's lawyer Mykola Lysyi announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the decision was made in April.

At the same time, the Ukrainian bureau of the Interpol told Ukrainian News Agency that it could not comment on the Interpol’s decision because the Interpol’s file control commission prohibited it from commenting without its consent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a woman driving an Opel automobile was killed in an accident involving a car belonging to Dyminskyi in the village of Yamelnia (Yavoriv district of Lviv region) on August 18, 2017.

Dyminskyi’s security guard Andrii Borsch was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the traffic accident, but it was later established that he was not behind the wheel of the car.

The National Police asked the Interpol to issue a Red Notice for Dyminskyi.