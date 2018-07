SACPO To Ask Court To Authorize Detention Of Trade Commodity Head Harkavyi, Set Bail At UAH 25 Million

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) intends to ask a court to authorize detention of the Trade Commodity company’s informal head Volodymyr Harkavyi, who was previously wanted by the authorities and has now arrived in Ukraine, and set bail at UAH 25 million.

A source within the SACPO disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the relevant petition will be filed with the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv.

It is unknown when the court will consider the petition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Harkavyi was previously declared wanted in connection with a case involving the theft of UAH 149 million during the purchase of fuel for the Ministry of Defense.

He hid from investigators for a long time, but he is no longer a wanted man.