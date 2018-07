EU Calls On Russia To Accept Responsibility For Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 In Donbas

The European Union has called on Russia to accept its responsibility for the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 in Donbas in July 2014.

The European Council’s President Donald Tusk announced this at a press conference after the Ukraine-EU summit that was held in Brussels (Belgium) on Monday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we also remembered the tragic downing of flight MH-17, just like European leaders did two weeks ago in Brussels. We pay tribute to the victims, call on Russia to accept its responsibility and look forward to the effective prosecution of those responsible for this tragedy," Tusk said.

Besides, according to him, the EU continues its unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence and the European Union’s recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol remains firm.

“Today we reaffirmed our commitment to advancing the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union on the basis of our common values of democracy, the rule of law and human rights. The same values that people once fought for on the Maidan and millions of Ukrainians have been fighting for since,” Tusk said.

He also said that the European Union welcomed the recent establishment of the High Anti-Corruption Court and looked forward to swift adoption of the amendments necessary to make it function properly.

“Anti-corruption reforms must remain high on the agenda,” he added.

The president of the European Council also stated that the European Union continues to demand the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, underlining Russia's responsibility for the war in eastern Ukraine.

Tusk made his statement at the press conference in the Ukrainian language.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union acknowledged the European aspirations of Ukraine in a joint statement following the Ukraine-EU summit.

President Petro Poroshenko has said that he is counting on implementation of the "European Plan for Ukraine" (the so-called “new Marshall Plan") and that he planned to discuss ways of further political integration of Ukraine into the European Union with the leadership of the European Union during the Ukraine-EU summit.