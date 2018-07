Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze's wage for June was UAH 44,435.

The Cabinet of Ministers' Secretariat announced this in response to a Ukrainian News Agency's request.

Of the amount, UAH 8,662 was the official salary, UAH 780 - seniority pay, UAH 7,362 - labor intensity increment, UAH 428 - wage readjustment, UAH 5,172 - monthly bonus, and UAH 22,031 - working trips pay.

A total of UAH 8,665 was withheld as taxes, of those UAH 7,998 - income tax and UAH 667 - military tax.

Klympush-Tsyntsadze received UAH 35,770 after tax.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klympush-Tsyntsadze declared UAH 581,600 of income for 2017.