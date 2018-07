PGO Serves RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi With Suspicion Of Illegal Possession Of Weapons

The Prosecutor General's Office has served the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency’s Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi with illegal possession of weapons.

Larysa Sarhan, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor-General’s Office, announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Treason suspect Kyrylo Vyshynskyi has been served with another suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Section 1, Article 263 (illegal acquisition, possession of firearms and ammunition) of the Penal Code," she wrote.

According to her, a pistol and cartridges were found in a safe deposit box rented by Vyshynskyi.

Sarhan wrote that forensic ballistic tests established that this pistol is of the model FN Browning M1906.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, officers from the Security Service of Ukraine seized a pistol and USD 200,000 during the search of properties belonging to Vyshynskyi in early June.

The Kherson Municipal Court recently ordered arrest of Vyshynskyi until July 13 on suspicion of state treason.